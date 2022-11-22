Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of New York Community Bancorp worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,383,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 185.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

