Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 94.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

