Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of UGI worth $37,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

