Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,526 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

