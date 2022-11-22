Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 543,256 shares.The stock last traded at $71.17 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 283.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 123.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

