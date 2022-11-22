Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Li Auto accounts for approximately 35.3% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $170,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,530,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

LI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,391,205. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.