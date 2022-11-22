British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $71,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 61,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

