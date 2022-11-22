Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $916.67.

BTVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.99) to GBX 830 ($9.81) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.12) to GBX 920 ($10.88) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Britvic has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

