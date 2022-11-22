Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) PT at $92.30

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.30.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 521,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

