Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.77).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,081 ($24.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,116 ($25.02). The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,123.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,861.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,747.01.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

About Burberry Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.20%.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.