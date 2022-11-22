Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.65) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.77).
Burberry Group Stock Performance
LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,081 ($24.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,116 ($25.02). The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,123.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,861.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,747.01.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
See Also
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.