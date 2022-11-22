Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 17.9 %

BURL stock traded up $28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.85. 60,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.