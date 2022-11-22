Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.07 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.68.
BURL stock traded up $28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.85. 60,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
