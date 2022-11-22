C2X Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, C2X has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a total market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $4,805.37 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

