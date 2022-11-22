Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 5.7%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 111,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 90,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cabral Gold Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$25.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

