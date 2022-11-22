Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up to $48.57

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $49.98. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 9,073 shares.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

