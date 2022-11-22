Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Caleres also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Caleres Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caleres by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

