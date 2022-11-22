Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $193,385.34 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $555.57 million, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
