Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $193,385.34 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $555.57 million, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 706,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.