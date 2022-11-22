Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Cameco worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after acquiring an additional 221,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,477. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

