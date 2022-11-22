Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. 116,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,128,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canaan by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

