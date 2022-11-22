Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 7.1%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. 116,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,128,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
