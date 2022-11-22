Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.43.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.48. 540,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,838. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$58.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

