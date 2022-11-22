Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. 347,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,051,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

