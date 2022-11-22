Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,464. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

