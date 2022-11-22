Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $356,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.69. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

