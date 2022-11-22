Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after purchasing an additional 775,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,848,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,560 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 4,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

