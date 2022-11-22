Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 899,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,612 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. 25,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,089. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.