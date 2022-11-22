Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 140,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.