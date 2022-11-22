CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.97

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 3383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
