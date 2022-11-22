CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.97

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 3383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

CareDx Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

About CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

