Caroline M. Chambers Sells 19,041 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 23,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,123. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

