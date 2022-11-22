Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

