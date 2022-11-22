Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $296.70.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after buying an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

