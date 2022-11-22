CDAM UK Ltd Has $50.20 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,320 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 7.5% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd owned approximately 2.48% of LGI Homes worth $50,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.3 %

About LGI Homes

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,534. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

