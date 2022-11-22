Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 4.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.