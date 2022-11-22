Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock remained flat at $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,096. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

