Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Century Communities stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

