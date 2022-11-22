Chain (XCN) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Chain has a total market cap of $887.28 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.28 or 0.08095819 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00464415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.51 or 0.28493757 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

