Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717,858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $205,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

