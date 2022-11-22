Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$519.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.03 million.

