Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.78. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

