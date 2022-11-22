Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Alice P. Gast Sells 2,706 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,995,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,578. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 224.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.