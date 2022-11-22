Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

