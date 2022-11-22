Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 39.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 31.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 261,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $998.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

