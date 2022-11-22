Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

GE opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

