Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

