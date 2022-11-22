Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,257 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

