Choate Investment Advisors Sells 15,306 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,211 shares of company stock worth $8,763,628. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

