Choate Investment Advisors Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

