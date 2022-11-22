Choate Investment Advisors Takes $1.23 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

