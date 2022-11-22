Chromia Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $60.67 million and $6.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

