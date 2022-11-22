Citigroup Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $110.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $457.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

