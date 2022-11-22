Citigroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 182,067 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 109,556 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.3% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

