Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.79. 241,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,987. The stock has a market cap of $333.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

